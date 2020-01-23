Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
All ‘A’ Classic at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond:
• Owensboro Catholic vs. West Carter, 7:30 a.m.
High school swimming
Apollo/Franklin Simpson at Muhlenberg County (Central City Country Club)
High school wrestling
Trigg County/Whitesville Trinity at Daviess County, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Brescia at Carlow, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:45 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Brescia at Point Park, 4:30 p.m.
On television
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Men’s 20km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Friday)
College basketball (Men’s)
Delaware at Hofstra, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Belmont at Murray State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Florida International at Old Dominion, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Washington at Utah, PAC-12 Network, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri State, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Washington State at Colorado, PAC-12 Network, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Mary’s, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
Southern California at Oregon, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon, FS1, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Clemson at Miami, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Connecticut, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
College football
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Figure skating
U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, Greensboro, N.C., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
European Championships: Men’s Free Skate Competition, Graz, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program, Greensboro, N.C., NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla., Golf, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego, Golf, 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBA
LA Lakers at Brooklyn, TNT, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.; 1 p.m. (taped)
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.; ESPN2, 8 p.m.
X Games
X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck, Aspen, Colo., ESPN, 9 p.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Lake Erie at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7:45 p.m.
