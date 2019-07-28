On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, Germany, ESPN, 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Morrow City, Ohio, NBC, 3 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif., Fox, 4 p.m.
Beach volleyball
AVP Hermosa Beach Open: Day 4, Hermosa Beach Pier, Calif. (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Élysées, France, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Tour de France: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Élysées, France, NBC, 1 p.m.
UCI BMX World Championships: From Belgium (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, final round, France, Golf, 5 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, final round, France, CNBC, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, final round, England, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, Memphis, Tenn., Golf, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, final round, England, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, Memphis, Tenn., CBS, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, final round, Reno, Golf, 4 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Women's lacross
WPLL: New York Fight vs. Baltimore Brave, Championship, Baltimore, Md., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LA Dodgers at Washington, TBS, 12:30 p.m.
NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 5: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Day 5: From Peru, ESPN2, noon.
Day 5: From Peru, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Men's soccer
International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Benfica, Foxborough, Mass., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Women's soccer
UEFA U-19: France vs. Germany, final, Scotland, ESPNews, 9:50 a.m.
Swimming
FINA World Championship: From South Korea, NBCSN, 6 a.m.
TBT Basketball
Richmond Regional: Overseas Elite 104 vs. Team DRC, Regional Final, Richmond, Va., ESPN, 11 a.m.
Syracuse Regional: Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. Team Brotherly Love, Regional Final, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN, 1 p.m.
Wichita Regional: Golden Eagles Alumni(Marquette) vs. Sideline Cancer, Regional Final, Wichita, Kan., ESPN, 3 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Springfield at Philadelphia, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
U.S. Outdoor Championships: Day 4, Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
U.S. Outdoor Championships: Day 4, Des Moines, Iowa, NBC, 7 p.m.
Water polo
FINA World Championship: South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 5 a.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, Long Pond, Pa., WBKR-FM 92.5, 2 p.m.
