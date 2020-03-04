Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Butler County, 6 p.m.
• McLean County vs. Breckinridge County, 7:45 p.m.
On television
College baseball
Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State, ACC Network, 2 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Xavier at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Florida at Georgia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Louisiana State at Arkansas, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Florida State at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Kansas State at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C., SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Missouri, First Round, Greenville, S.C., SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 1 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Tour of Saudi Arabia: Stage 1, Riyadh to Jaww, 107 miles, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, noon
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha, Qatar, Golf, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, St. Lucie, Fla., ESPN, noon
Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NBA
Indiana at Milwaukee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Cross-County World Cup: Men’s and Women’s Sprint, Drammen, Norway (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Thursday)
Soccer (Men’s)
DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Tennis, 11 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 3 p.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 7 p.m.
On radio
Boys’ high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic vs. Butler County, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.
McLean County vs. Breckinridge County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7:45 p.m.
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
