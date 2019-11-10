Local sports
Men's college basketball
Youngstown State at Louisville, 1 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bluegreens Vacations 500, Phoenix, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
CFL Football
Playoff: Edmonton at Montreal, Eastern Semifinal, ESPN2, noon.
Playoff: Winnipeg at Calgary, Western Semifinal, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
College basketball (men's)
Boston College at South Florida, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Wyoming at South Carolina, SEC, 11 a.m.
Florida State at Florida, ESPN, noon
Youngstown State at Louisville, Fox Sports South, 1 p.m.
Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.
College basketball (women's)
South Carolina at Maryland, ESPN, 2 p.m.
College field hockey (women's)
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. winner of Iowa/Northwestern, Championship, University Park, Pa., BTN, 1 p.m.
College soccer (men's)
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Michigan, Quarterfinals, College Park, Md., BTN, 3 p.m.
College soccer (women's)
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Michigan, Championship, Piscataway, N.J., BTN, 11 a.m.
ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. Texas Christian, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., FS1, 12:30 p.m.
American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. Memphis, Championship, Mansfield, Conn., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 1 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Georgetown, Championship, Omaha, Neb., FS1, 3 p.m.
College volleyball (women's)
Texas A&M at Louisiana State, SEC, 3 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU Grand Prix: Cup of China, women's and men's free skates, Chongqing, China (taped), NBC, 11 a.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, final round, Belek, Turkey, GOLF, 2:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, Phoenix, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NFL Football
Regional Coverage: Detroit at Chicago, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Cleveland, Kansas City at Tennessee, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at New Orleans, NY Giants at NY Jets, Arizona at Tampa Bay, FOX, noon.
Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Carolina at Green Bay, LA Rams at Pittsburgh, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals 2019, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
Soccer (men's)
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 6:20 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton at Manchester United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at VFL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at SC Freiburg, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
Serie A: AS Roma at Parma, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Cariacica, Brazil, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
MLS Cup: Toronto FC at Seattle, Final, ABC, 2 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, Cariacica, Brazil, FS1, 4:50 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, FS2, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (women's)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles & Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Knoxville, Tenn., TENNIS, 10 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Round Robin, London, TENNIS, noon.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Las Vegas, TENNIS, 4 p.m.
