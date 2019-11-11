On television

College basketball (Men's)

DePaul at Iowa, FS1, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M (Corpus Cristi) at Vanderbilt, SEC, 7 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

Tennessee at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Boston, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Seattle at San Francisco, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Washington, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. France, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Italy vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 4:50 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.

ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, noon

ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.