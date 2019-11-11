On television
College basketball (Men's)
DePaul at Iowa, FS1, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M (Corpus Cristi) at Vanderbilt, SEC, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Tennessee at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NBA
Dallas at Boston, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Seattle at San Francisco, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NHL
Arizona at Washington, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. France, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Italy vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 4:50 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, noon
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
