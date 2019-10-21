Local sports
High school volleyball
9th District Tournament at Apollo:
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro, 5:30 p.m.
• Apollo vs. Daviess County, 7:15 p.m.
10th District Tournament at Ohio County:
• Muhlenberg County vs. McLean County, 6 p.m.
11th District Tournament at Hancock County:
• Breckinridge County vs. Frederick Fraize, 5:30 p.m.
• Meade County vs. Hancock County, 7 p.m.
12th District Tournament at Whitesville Trinity:
• Grayson County vs. Edmonson County, 6 p.m.
• Butler County vs. Whitesville Trinity, 7:45 p.m.
On television
NFL
New England at NY Jets, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 7 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, Tennis, 11:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.