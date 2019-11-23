Local sports
College football
Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Southern Mississippi, 2:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Western Kentucky vs. Illinois State at U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, TBD
Women’s college basketball
Missouri-St. Louis at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Brescia vs. Campbellsville at Cumberland, Tenn., 3 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, FS1, 5:30 a.m.
Beach soccer (Men’s)
World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia vs. Massachusetts, Semifi nal, Montville,
Connecticut, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.
Florida A&M at Seton Hall, FS2, 11 a.m.
Robert Morris at Marquette, FS2, 1 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Providence, FS2, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.
College football
Minnesota at Northwestern, ABC, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Iowa, BTN, 11 a.m.
Central Florida at Tulane, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Western Carolina at Alabama, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Harvard at Yale, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1, 11 a.m.
Samford at Auburn, SEC, 11 a.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, NBC/NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern California, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Georgia, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, ESPNEWS, 2:30 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
North Texas at Rice, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee (Martin) at Kentucky, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at South Florida, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, FOX, 3 p.m.
Miami at Florida International, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Christian at Oklahoma, FOX, 7 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Utah at Arizona, FS1, 9 p.m.
Boise State at Utah State, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
Nevada (Reno) at Fresno State, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T (taped), ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, St. Simons, Ga., Golf, noon
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, Naples, Fla.
(taped), Golf, 3 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, fi nal round, Dubai, United Arab,
Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBA
New Orleans at Utah, NBA, 8 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Ospreys (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Sunday)
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Serie A: Juventus at Atalanta, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Union Berlin, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Chelsea at Manchester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Skiing
FIS: Alpine World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
On radio
College football
Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Southern Mississippi, IMG Hilltopper Network, 2:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 3 p.m.
