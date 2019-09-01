On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, Indianapolis, FS1, 1 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore., NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis, FS1, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Beach volleyball
AVP: Gold Series Championships, Chicago, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Big 3 basketball
3rd Place Game: Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles, CBS, 2 p.m.
Championship Game: Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Los Angeles, CBS, 2 p.m.
College football
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
UCLA at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Tennessee at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland, GOLF, 5 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, Newburgh, Indiana, GOLF, noon.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore., GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 11:30 a.m.
MLB baseball
Oakland at NY Yankees, TBS, noon.
LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco, MLB, 3 p.m.
NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Mountain biking
UCI: World Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Monday)
Rowing
FISA World Championships: Day 8, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Wolves at Everton, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.
Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 11 a.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 2 p.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Track and field
IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zürich (taped), NBC, noon.
X Games
Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS, 8 a.m.
Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS, 10:30 a.m.
Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS, 3 p.m.
Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at Seattle, NBA, 6 p.m.
