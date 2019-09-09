Local sports
Boys’ high school golf
City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.
Girls’ high school golf
City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.
Boys’ high school soccer
Owensboro Catholic at Hart County, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Castle (Ind.) at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Hopkins County Central, 6 p.m.
Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Boston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLB, 6 p.m.
NFL
Houston at New Orleans, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Tennis
USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., Tennis, 10 a.m.
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 9:30 p.m.
Track and field
U.S. vs. Europe: From Minsk, Belarus, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
