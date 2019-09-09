Local sports

Boys’ high school golf

City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls’ high school golf

City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.

Boys’ high school soccer

Owensboro Catholic at Hart County, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Castle (Ind.) at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Hopkins County Central, 6 p.m.

Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Major League Baseball 

NY Yankees at Boston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLB, 6 p.m.

NFL

Houston at New Orleans, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Tennis

USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., Tennis, 10 a.m.

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 9:30 p.m.

Track and field

U.S. vs. Europe: From Minsk, Belarus, NBCSN, 11 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.