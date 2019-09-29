On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia, ESPN2, 6:05 a.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Nitro St. Louis, St. Louis, FS1, noon

NHRA Drag Racing: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill., FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C., NBC, 1 p.m.

College field hockey (Women's)

Ohio State at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.

College soccer (Women's)

Penn State at Wisconsin, ESPNU, noon

Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC, noon

Georgia at Missouri, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Ohio State at Michigan, BTN, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC, 2 p.m.

Cycling

UCI: Road Cycling World Championships, Yorkshire, United Kingdom (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 6:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, Indianapolis, Golf, noon

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, final round, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, final round, Scottsdale, Arizona, Golf, 5 p.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cleveland at Washington, TBS, 2 p.m.

NFL

Oakland at Indianapolis, CBS, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, FOX, noon

Minnesota at Chicago, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Köln, FS2, 10:50 a.m.

MLS: D.C. United at NY Red Bulls, FS1, 4 p.m.

MLS: LA FC at Minnesota United, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai Open, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 6 a.m.

ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Finals, Tennis, 10 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 9 p.m.

Track and field

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 3, Doha, Qatar, NBC, 11 a.m.

IAAF Championships 2019: Day 3, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 1, ESPN, 2 p.m.

