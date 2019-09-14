Local sports
College football
Quincy at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, at Nashville, Tenn., 3 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
Daviess County at Glasgow, 8 a.m.
Muhlenberg County Invitational, Central City CC
Owensboro Catholic at Christian Academy-Louisville, Persimmon Ridge CC, TBD
Girls' high school golf
Apollo Invitational, Ben Hawes GC, 1 p.m.
High school cross country
Muhlenberg County Stempede (East Campus), TBD
Owensboro Catholic boys at Franklin County Invitational, Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, TBD
Owensboro Catholic girls at Warren East Invitational, Ephram White Park, Bowling Green, TBD
Whitesville Trinity at Fairgrounds Frenzy, Hardin County Fairgrounds, 7 a.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Mustang Classic at Muhlenberg County, TBD
Girls' high school soccer
Murray at Muhlenberg County, TBD
Breckinridge County at Owensboro, 11:30 a.m.
High school volleyball
Apollo, Daviess County at Taylor County Tournament
Muhlenberg County at Franklin-Simpson Tournament
All 'A' Classic, Richmond
On television
Australian Rules Football
Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, Semifinal, FS2, 4 a.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: qualifying, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Reading, Reading, Pa., FS1, 11 p.m.
College football
Pittsburgh at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Eastern Michigan at Illinois, BTN, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Temple, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Kansas State at Mississippi State, ESPn, 11 a.m.
Arkansas State at Georgia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, Fox, 11 a.m.
North Carolina State at West Virginia, FS1, 11 a.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee, SEC, 11 a.m.
New Mexico at Notre Dame. NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Southern California at BYU, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Minnesota, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Carolina, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Stanford at Central Florida, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Tulsa, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at South Alabama, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Army at Texas-San Antonio, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn., Stadium, 3 p.m.
Arizona State at Michigan State, Fox, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State, FS1, 3 p.m.
Colorado State at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Kent State at Auburn, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Christian at Purdue, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern State at Louisiana State, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Rice, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCLA, Fox, 7 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1, 7 p.m.
Portland State at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, Perthshire, Scotland, Golf, 2 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, Perthshire, Scotland, Golf, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., Golf, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, second round, Grand Blanc, Mich. (taped), Golf, 5 p.m.
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, final round, Amsterdan (taped), Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, Perthshire, Scotland, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Lacrosse (Men's)
Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Redwoods, Second-Round Playoff, Harrison, N.J., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs OR NY Yankees at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLB, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington (joined in progress), MLB, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Köln, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, FS2, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, FS2, 4:55 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Semifinals, Cary, N.C., Tennis, noon.
WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Singles Final, Hiroshima, Japan, Tennis, 9:30 p.m.
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Singles Final, Zhengzhou, China, Tennis, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
WTA: The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, Nanchang, China, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
World Cup Basketball (Men's)
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Australia vs. France, Third-Place Game, Beijing, ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
On radio
College football
Quincy at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.8, 1 p.m.
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, at Nashville, Tenn., WLME-FM 102.7; Hilltopper IMG Network.
Florida at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9.
