Babe Ruth Baseball
13-year-old West State Tournament, Germantown
• Owensboro Daviess County vs. Spencer County, 6 p.m.
14-year-old West State Tournament, Brownsville
• Owensboro Daviess County vs. West Louisville, 3 p.m.
Cal Ripken Baseball
11-year-old West State Tournament, Louisville
• Ohio County vs. Jeffersontown, 4 p.m.
• Owensboro Eastern vs. Germantown, 6 p.m.
10-year-old West State Tournament, Greensburg
Owensboro Western vs. Larue County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 1, England, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 2, England, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 3, England, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Tacoma, Wash., SHO, 9 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 7, 143 miles, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, France, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, second round, Silvis, Ill., GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, second round, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.
The American Century Championship: first round, Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev. (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Mixed martial arts
Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin, Thackerville, Okla., PARAMOUNT, 8 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia OR Toronto at NY Yankees (7 p.m.), MLB, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Oakland, MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 3:30 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 5:30 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 7:30 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 9:30 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 8 p.m.
World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
MLS: New England at D.C. United, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Bautista Agut and R. Federer vs. R. Nadal, Gentlemen's Semifinals, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.
WNBA Basketball
Phoenix at Connecticut, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
