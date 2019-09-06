Local sports

High school football

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Apollo at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Union County at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Muhlenberg County at Thoroughbred Cup

Girls' high school soccer

Muhlenberg County at Thoroughbred Cup

On television

Australian Rules Football

Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia, FS2, 4:30 a.m.

Finals Series: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, Olympic Park, Australia, FS2, midnight.

Finals Series: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Auto racing

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

College football

Wake Forest at Rice, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Boise State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College soccer (Men's)

Washington at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.

College soccer (Women's)

Ohio State at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Baylor at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 8 a.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.

High school football

Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball

NY Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay, MLB, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J., FS1, 8 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Track and Field

IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, 9 a.m.

High school football

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at Ohio County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

Union County at McLean County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.

