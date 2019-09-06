Local sports
High school football
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Union County at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Muhlenberg County at Thoroughbred Cup
Girls' high school soccer
Muhlenberg County at Thoroughbred Cup
On television
Australian Rules Football
Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia, FS2, 4:30 a.m.
Finals Series: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, Olympic Park, Australia, FS2, midnight.
Finals Series: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Auto racing
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
College football
Wake Forest at Rice, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Boise State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Washington at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Ohio State at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Baylor at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 8 a.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
High school football
Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay, MLB, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J., FS1, 8 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Track and Field
IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, 9 a.m.
High school football
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Ohio County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
Union County at McLean County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.
