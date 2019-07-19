Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• 5th-6th grade boys: Big Game Hunters vs. DC Thunder, 7 p.m.
• High school boys: Springs vs. Ballaholiks, 8 p.m.
• Men's 35-and-over: Like A Good Neighbor vs. Affordable Auto, 9 p.m.
• Men's Open: Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning vs. My Brothers Keepers, 10 p.m.
Cal Ripken baseball
12U Ohio Valley Regional at Crown Point, Ind.:
• Owensboro Western vs. Buffalo, W.V., 11:30 a.m.
• Owensboro Western vs. Schererville, Ind., 4:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, noon.
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Live Denver, Denver, Colo., FS1, 6 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 13, individual time trial, 17 miles, Pau, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 5 a.m.; second round, 10 a.m.
U.S. Junior Amateur, FS1, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, second round, Nicholasville, Golf, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Major League Baseball
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
Colorado at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
International Friendly: Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, South Bend, Ind., TNT, 7 p.m.
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Indiana, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, NBA, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
