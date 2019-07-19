Local sports

Amateur baseball

Owensboro RiverDawgs at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Amateur basketball

Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:

• 5th-6th grade boys: Big Game Hunters vs. DC Thunder, 7 p.m.

• High school boys: Springs vs. Ballaholiks, 8 p.m.

• Men's 35-and-over: Like A Good Neighbor vs. Affordable Auto, 9 p.m.

• Men's Open: Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning vs. My Brothers Keepers, 10 p.m.

Cal Ripken baseball

12U Ohio Valley Regional at Crown Point, Ind.:

• Owensboro Western vs. Buffalo, W.V., 11:30 a.m.

• Owensboro Western vs. Schererville, Ind., 4:30 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, noon.

IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Live Denver, Denver, Colo., FS1, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 13, individual time trial, 17 miles, Pau, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 5 a.m.; second round, 10 a.m.

U.S. Junior Amateur, FS1, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, second round, Nicholasville, Golf, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland, Golf, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Major League Baseball

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.

Colorado at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

International Friendly: Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, South Bend, Ind., TNT, 7 p.m.

MLS: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Indiana, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, NBA, 9 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

