Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Henderson County at Apollo, 6 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Union County, 7 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Daviess County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
Meade County at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Christian County, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Brescia at Midway, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Brescia at Midway, 4:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Penn State at Purdue, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN, 6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Syracuse, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Mississippi, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Louisiana State, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Utah State at Colorado State, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego State, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Golf
Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand, Golf, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBA
LA Clippers at Philadelphia, TNT, 6 p.m.
Boston at Houston, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at NY Islanders, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., Tennis, 6:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
