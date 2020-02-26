Local sports
Boys high school basketball
9th District Tournament at Sportscenter:
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Apollo, 7 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
10th District Tournament at McLean County High School:
• Championship game: Muhlenberg County vs. Ohio County, 7 p.m.
On television
College baseball
South Florida at Miami, ACC Network, 2 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
St. John’s at Villanova, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois State, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Central Florida at Connecticut, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Louisiana State at Florida, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, PAC-12 Network, 9 p.m.
Boise State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla., MLB Network, noon
NBA
Memphis at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Boston at Utah, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Buffalo at Colorado, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16, TNT, 2 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: AD San Carlos at New York City FC, Round of 16, FS2, 5 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Montreal Impact, Round of 16, FS2, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones FC at Club America, Round of 16, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, Tennis, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
