Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Butler County, 7 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Hancock County, 5:30 p.m.
Butler County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
High school bowling
State Tournament at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville
Men’s college basketball
Findlay at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:45 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Findlay at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Towson at Delaware, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Tula, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
California at Colorado, PAC-12 Network, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Southern California at Arizona, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, PAC-12 Network, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona State, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
St. Mary’s at San Diego, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
North Carolina at Duke, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.
Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Arkansas, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Figure skating
Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, Victoria, Australia, Golf, 10 p.m.
High school basketball
Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.
Houston at LA Lakers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Buffalo, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Skiing/Snowboarding
FIS Freestyle World Cup: Moguls, Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 p.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Findlay at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7:45 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper Sports Network, 8 p.m.
