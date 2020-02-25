Local sports
Boys high school basketball
9th District Tournament at Sportscenter:
• Owensboro vs. Daviess County, 7 p.m.
10th District Tournament at McLean County High School:
• McLean County vs. Ohio County, 7 p.m.
11th District Tournament at Meade County High School:
• Breckinridge County vs. Frederick Fraize, 5:30 p.m.
• Meade County vs. Hancock County, 7:15 p.m.
12th District Tournament at Grayson County High School:
• Butler County vs. Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
• Grayson County vs. Edmonson County, 7:45 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Salem at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2:15 p.m.
On television
College baseball
Stanford at California, PAC-12 Network, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Duke at Wake Forest, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Xavier, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Texas Christian at Iowa State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Southern Methodist, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
North Carolina State at North Carolina, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Colorado State at San Diego State, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
San Jose State at Utah State, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Northwestern at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.
College lacrosse (Men’s)
High Point at Virginia, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla., MLB Network, noon
NBA
Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at LA Lakers, TNT, 9 p.m.
NHL
Chicago at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16, TNT, 2 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16, FS1, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Portmore United at Cruz Azul, Round of 16, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, Tennis, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at Texas A&M, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
