Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament:
• Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 7 p.m.
• McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County vs. Atherton at Eastern, 1 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
* Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 5:30 p.m.
• McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hancock County at South Spencer (Ind.), 5:30 p.m.
High school swimming
Muhlenberg County at Madisonville North Hopkins (YMCA)
Men's college basketball
North Texas at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Walsh, 4:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, BTN, 6 p.m.
North Texas at Western Kentucky, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State, FS1, 7 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Utah, PAC 12, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Morehead State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, FS1, 9 p.m.
Southern California at Washington State, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.
College football
The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala., ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii, Golf, 5 p.m.
High school football
Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHL, 5:30 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHL, 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHL, 10:30 a.m.
NBA
Golden State at Minnesota, NBA, 7 p.m.
Detroit at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
New Jersey at NY Islanders, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Tennis, 5 p.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Friday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Friday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
North Texas at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Walsh, WBIO-FM 94.7, 6:30 p.m.
