Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Apollo/Muhlenberg County/Whitesville Trinity in Daviess County Invitational, Owensboro Country Club, 9 a.m.
Girls' high school golf
Hancock County/Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 8 a.m.
On television
Australian Rules Football
Great Western Sydney at Sydney, FS2, 11 p.m.
Auto racing
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Hungary, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Hungary, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Seattle, Kent, Wash., FS1, 5:30 p.m., FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, England, Golf, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, second round, Greensboro, N.C., Golf, 1 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
Boston at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 10: From Peru, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Day 10: From Peru, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Day 10: From Peru, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: Reign FC at Houston, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Swimming
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 3, Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
TBT Basketball
Chicago Regional: Loyalty is Love vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 6 p.m.
TBT Dunk Contest: From Chicago, Ill., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Chicago Regional: Team Hines vs. Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
WTT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., CBS Sports, 9 p.m.
Volleyball (Women's)
FIVB: USA vs. Kazakhstan, Bossier City, La. (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Seattle, NBA, 9 p.m.
X Games
X Games Minneapolis 2019: women's skateboard, moto x, BMX big air, Minneapolis, Minn., ESPN, 8 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
