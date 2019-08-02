Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Apollo/Muhlenberg County/Whitesville Trinity in Daviess County Invitational, Owensboro Country Club, 9 a.m.

Girls' high school golf

Hancock County/Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 8 a.m.

On television

Australian Rules Football

Great Western Sydney at Sydney, FS2, 11 p.m.

Auto racing

Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Hungary, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.

Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Hungary, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Seattle, Kent, Wash., FS1, 5:30 p.m., FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, England, Golf, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, second round, Greensboro, N.C., Golf, 1 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.

Boston at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 10: From Peru, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Day 10: From Peru, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Day 10: From Peru, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

NWSL: Reign FC at Houston, ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships: Day 3, Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

TBT Basketball

Chicago Regional: Loyalty is Love vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 6 p.m.

TBT Dunk Contest: From Chicago, Ill., ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Chicago Regional: Team Hines vs. Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

WTT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

WTT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., CBS Sports, 9 p.m.

Volleyball (Women's)

FIVB: USA vs. Kazakhstan, Bossier City, La. (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Seattle, NBA, 9 p.m.

X Games

X Games Minneapolis 2019: women's skateboard, moto x, BMX big air, Minneapolis, Minn., ESPN, 8 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.