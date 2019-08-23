Local sports

High school football

Warren Central at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Trigg County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Apollo at Warren Central Tournament

Girls' high school soccer

Apollo at Warren County Tournament

High school volleyball

Daviess County/Hancock County/McLean County/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro Catholic/Whitesville Trinity at Apollo Summer Slam Tournament

On television

Auto racing

IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Madison, Ill., NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Broken Arrow, Okla., Showtime, 9 p.m.

CFL

Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden, Golf, 4 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, second round, Aurora, Ontario, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, second round, Atlanta, Ga., Golf, noon.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, second round, Boise, Idaho, Golf, 5 p.m.

High school football

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Miami, MLB, 6 p.m.

Boston at San Diego OR Toronto at Seattle, MLB, 9 p.m.

NFL

Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit, CBS, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Köln, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, FS1, 8:55 p.m.

MLS: Seattle at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at New York, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

World Cup basketball

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, NBA, 11 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

