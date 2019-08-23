Local sports
High school football
Warren Central at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Trigg County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Apollo at Warren Central Tournament
Girls' high school soccer
Apollo at Warren County Tournament
High school volleyball
Daviess County/Hancock County/McLean County/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro Catholic/Whitesville Trinity at Apollo Summer Slam Tournament
On television
Auto racing
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Madison, Ill., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Broken Arrow, Okla., Showtime, 9 p.m.
CFL
Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden, Golf, 4 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, second round, Aurora, Ontario, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, second round, Atlanta, Ga., Golf, noon.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, second round, Boise, Idaho, Golf, 5 p.m.
High school football
Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Teams TBA, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Miami, MLB, 6 p.m.
Boston at San Diego OR Toronto at Seattle, MLB, 9 p.m.
NFL
Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit, CBS, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Köln, FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, FS1, 8:55 p.m.
MLS: Seattle at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at New York, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
World Cup basketball
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, NBA, 11 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
