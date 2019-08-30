Local sports
High school football
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Evansville Central at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Caldwell County, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Logan County, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Louisville Fairdale, 7 p.m.
Boys’ high school soccer
Daviess County at Purples Classic, Bowling Green
High school volleyball
Hancock County at Springs Valley Tournament, TBD
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.; 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, noon.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
College football
Rice at Army, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Massachusetts at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at South Florida, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Nevada, CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oregon State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women’s)
Illinois at Tennessee, SEC, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Newburgh, Indiana, Golf, noon.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, Calgary, Alberta, Golf, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
High school football
St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Shenzehn, China, ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay, MLB, 6 p.m.
Rowing
FISA World Championship: Day 6, semifinals and finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.; 5 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at New York, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Hancock County at Louisville Fairdale, WBIO-FM, 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Evansville Central at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Ohio County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Logan County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.