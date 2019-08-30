Local sports

High school football

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Evansville Central at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Apollo at Caldwell County, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Logan County, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at Louisville Fairdale, 7 p.m.

Boys’ high school soccer

Daviess County at Purples Classic, Bowling Green

High school volleyball

Hancock County at Springs Valley Tournament, TBD

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.; 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, noon.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

College football

Rice at Army, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Massachusetts at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at South Florida, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Nevada, CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oregon State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College volleyball (Women’s)

Illinois at Tennessee, SEC, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Newburgh, Indiana, Golf, noon.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, Calgary, Alberta, Golf, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5:30 p.m.

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

High school football

St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Shenzehn, China, ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.

Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay, MLB, 6 p.m.

Rowing

FISA World Championship: Day 6, semifinals and finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.; 5 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at New York, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

High school football

Hancock County at Louisville Fairdale, WBIO-FM, 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Evansville Central at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Ohio County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Logan County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.

