Local sports
Girls' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Bullitt East, TBD
Men's college basketball
Lincoln Memorial at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2:15 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Harris-Stowe at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon
On television
AHL
Texas at Chicago, NFL 3 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU: World Cup, Men's 15km Mass Start, Le Grand Bornand, France (taped), NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Lafayette at Rutgers, ESPNU, noon.
South Carolina at Virginia, ABC, 2 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
New Mexico State at Mississippi State, SEC, 2 p.m.
Yale at Clemson, ACC, 3 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Xavier at TCU, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. Boise State, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at North Carolina State, ACC, 5 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Ball State vs. Washington, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: UTEP vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
UCLA at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.
Stanford at Texas, ESPN2, noon.
The Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Florida State, Uncasville, Conn., ACC, 12:30 p.m.
Hall of Fame Showcase: Oklahoma at Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn., CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
NBA
LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, NBA, 6 p.m.
Denver at LA Lakers, NBA, 8:30 p.m.
NBAGL
Winter Showcase: Raptors vs. Sioux Falls, Las Vegas, ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Agua Caliente vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas, NBA, 2:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
NFL
Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Cincinnati at Miami, Pittsburgh at NY Jets, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Atlanta, New Orleans at Tennessee, Carolina at Indianapolis, NY Giants at Washington, Fox, noon.
Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, Oakland at LA Chargers, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Dallas at Philadelphia, Arizona at Seattle, Fox, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
NHL
Anaheim at NY Rangers, NHL, 11:30 a.m.
Calgary at Dallas, NHL, 6 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Bath at London Irish (taped), NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup, Women's Combined, Val-d'Isère, France (taped), NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.
Manchester United at Watford, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Chelsea at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Serie A: The Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Lazio, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07, FS1, 11 a.m.
Swimming
ISL: From Las Vegas (taped), ESPN2, 2 p.m.
On radio
Men's college basketball
Lincoln Memorial at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2:15 p.m.
