Local sports
High school football
KHSAA Class 2-A third-round playoff game:
• McLean County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m.
KHSAA Class 5-A third-round playoff game:
• Fairdale at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green, at U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Brescia vs. Voorhees, at Cumberland (Tenn.) Classic, 8 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, FS2, 4:30 a.m.
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, FS2, 5:30 a.m.
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
College basketball (Men's)
Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
Charleston Classic: Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, Conway S.C., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Jamaica Classic: Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal, Conway S.C., ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: North Texas vs. Rhode Island, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
Empire Classic: Third Place Game, New York, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal, Conway S.C., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, BTN, 6 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: LSU vs. Utah State, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Empire Classic: Championship, New York, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Morehead State at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, Conway S.C., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Paradise Jam: Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green, U.S. Virgin Islands, Flohoops,com, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Creighton, FS1, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Arkansas, SEC, 8 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
College football
Colorado State at Wyoming, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, St. Simons, Ga., Golf, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, second round, Naples, Fla. (taped), Golf, 3 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, third round, Dubai, United Arab, Golf, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA
San Antonio at Philadelphia, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Houston at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Liga MX: León at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
KHSAA Class 5-A third-round playoff game:
Fairdale at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green, at U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, Hilltopper IMG Network, 7 p.m.
