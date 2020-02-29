Local sports
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Tiffin, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Tiffin, noon
On television
Australian Rules football (Men’s)
Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle, FS2, 2 a.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Collingwood at Richmond, FS2, 11 p.m.
Auto racing
FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Marrakesh, Morocco (taped), FS2, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Fontana, Calif., FS1, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 3 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 9, Atlanta, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: The Indianapolis Open, Indianapolis, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
CHL hockey
Barrie at Ottawa, NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
College baseball
Bryant at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 3 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Pittsburgh at North Carolina State, ACC Network, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Iowa, BTN, 11 a.m.
Arym at Colgate, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Texas A&M at Louisiana State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Providence at Villanova, FOX, 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SEC Network, noon
Kansas at Kansas State, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Bradley, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Christian, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at East Carolina, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Marquette, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Missouri, SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, CBS, 2:45 p.m.
George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Brigham Young at Pepperdine, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Drake, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Central Florida at Tulsa, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Utah at California, PAC-12 Network, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia, SEC Network, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, ESPN, 7 p.m.
San Diego State at Nevada, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Arizona State at Southern California, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Utah State at New Mexico, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, ESPN, 9 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Illinois at Northwestern, BTN, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue, BTN, 3 p.m.
College gymnastics (Men’s)
Penn State at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Denver at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.
UCLA at Oregon State, PAC-12 Network, 3 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Wisconsin at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.
College softball
Notre Dame at Duke, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
College swimming and diving
Pac-12 Championships: From Federal Way, Wash., PAC-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 2 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Golf, noon
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Tucson, Ariz., Golf, 3:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races: The Saudi Cup: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, FS1, 11 a.m.
America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 2 p.m.
Marathon
U.S. Olympic Trials: From Atlanta, NBC, 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla., MLB Network, noon
NBA
Houston at Boston, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis, NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
Boston at NY Islanders, NHL Network, noon
Vancouver at Toronto, NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Rodeo
WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped), CBS, 11:30 a.m.
Rugby
MLR: New England at Seattle, FS2, 9 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Super-G, La Thuile, Italy (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Sunday)
FIS Cross-Country World Cup: Women’s 10km, Lahti, Finland (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Watford, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC, FOX, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA, Finals, Tennis, 9 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-WTA Final & Santiago-ATP Semifinals, Tennis, 2 p.m.
XFL football
Los Angeles at New York, ABC, 1 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, FOX, 4 p.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Tiffin, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 2:45 p.m.
