Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

Apollo at Warren Central Tournament

Girls' high school soccer

Daviess County at Smoky Mountain Cup

Apollo/Muhlenberg County in Dragon Lair Classic at Warren Central

On television

Aurora Games

Day 5: Women's Beach Volleyball, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, noon

Auto racing

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, round 10, Alton, Va., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Badminton

World Championship: From Basel, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

BIG 3 basketball

Playoffs: From New Orleans, CBSSN, noon

Playoffs: From New Orleans, CBS, 1 p.m.

CFL football

Montreal at Toronto, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.

College soccer (Women's)

Oklahoma at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, final round, Mölndal, Sweden, Golf, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, final round, Atlanta, Golf, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, final round, Aurora, Ontario, Golf, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, final round, Atlanta, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, final round, Boise, Idaho, Golf, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, final round, Snoqualmie, Wash., Golf, 5:30 p.m.

High school football

Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond School (S.C.), ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon

Lacrosse (Men's)

Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Atlas, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Little League Baseball

World Series: Consolation Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 9 a.m.

World Series: World Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Washington at Chicago Cubs, TBS, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland OR Boston at San Diego, MLB, 4 p.m.

NY Yankees at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL football

Preseason: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, NBC, 7 p.m.

Rodeo

PBR: Music City Knockout, Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn., CBS, 3 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, New York, N.Y., FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin, FS1, 11 a.m.

Serie A: Genoa at AS Roma, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

MLS: Columbus at FC Cincinnati, FS1, 5 p.m.

MLS: Houston at FC Dallas, FS1, 7:20 p.m.

MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

NWSL: Chicago at Portland FC, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.

Track and field

IAAF Diamond League: Meeting de Paris, Paris (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.

WNBA basketball

New York at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, NBA, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, NBA, 6 p.m.

World Cup basketball

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Canada, Sydney, NBA, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

