Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
Apollo at Warren Central Tournament
Girls' high school soccer
Daviess County at Smoky Mountain Cup
Apollo/Muhlenberg County in Dragon Lair Classic at Warren Central
On television
Aurora Games
Day 5: Women's Beach Volleyball, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, noon
Auto racing
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, round 10, Alton, Va., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Badminton
World Championship: From Basel, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
BIG 3 basketball
Playoffs: From New Orleans, CBSSN, noon
Playoffs: From New Orleans, CBS, 1 p.m.
CFL football
Montreal at Toronto, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Oklahoma at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, final round, Mölndal, Sweden, Golf, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, final round, Atlanta, Golf, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, final round, Aurora, Ontario, Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, final round, Atlanta, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, final round, Boise, Idaho, Golf, 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, final round, Snoqualmie, Wash., Golf, 5:30 p.m.
High school football
Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond School (S.C.), ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon
Lacrosse (Men's)
Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Atlas, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Little League Baseball
World Series: Consolation Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 9 a.m.
World Series: World Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington at Chicago Cubs, TBS, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland OR Boston at San Diego, MLB, 4 p.m.
NY Yankees at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL football
Preseason: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, NBC, 7 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: Music City Knockout, Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn., CBS, 3 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, New York, N.Y., FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin, FS1, 11 a.m.
Serie A: Genoa at AS Roma, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
MLS: Columbus at FC Cincinnati, FS1, 5 p.m.
MLS: Houston at FC Dallas, FS1, 7:20 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: Chicago at Portland FC, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.
Track and field
IAAF Diamond League: Meeting de Paris, Paris (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
WNBA basketball
New York at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, NBA, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, NBA, 6 p.m.
World Cup basketball
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Canada, Sydney, NBA, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.