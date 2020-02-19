Local sports

Men’s college basketball

Syracuse at Louisville, 6 p.m.

On television

Biathlon

IBU World Championships: Men’s 20km, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

College baseball

Wright State at Louisville, ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Butler at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Central Florida at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 8 p.m.

California at Washington State, PAC-12 Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Pong, Thailand, Golf, 10 p.m.

NHL

NY Rangers at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Premier League: West Ham at Manchester City, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Tottenham, Round of 16, TNT, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League: Montreal Impact at Saprissa, Round of 16, FS2, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League: Club America at Comunicaciones FC, Round of 16, FS2, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Tennis, 4 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Syracuse at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.

