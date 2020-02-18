Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Apollo at Madisonville North Hopkins, 6 p.m.
Castle (Ind.) at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Cannelton (Ind.) at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Logan County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Edmonson County, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Todd County Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
McLean County at Edmonson County, 6 p.m.
Union County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Oakland City, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU, 8 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
St. Francis at Long Island, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Davidson at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida State, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisiana State, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Colorado State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
College softball
U.S. at Arizona, PAC-12 Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Atletico Madrid, Round of 16, TNT, 2 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Portmore United, Round of 16, FS2, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Los Angeles FC at Leon, Round of 16, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Tennis, 4 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM, 102.7, 9 am.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Oakland City, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU, WBIO-FM 94.7; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8 p.m.
