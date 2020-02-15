Local sports
Boys high school basketball
McLean County at Dawson Springs, 7:15 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Owensboro at McLean County, 3:30 p.m.
Caldwell County at Ohio County, 4:30 p.m.
Apollo at Graves County, 4:30 p.m.
Todd County Central at Whitesville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Murray, 6 p.m.
High school archery
3rd Region Tournament at Muhlenberg County, 8:30 a.m.
High school wrestling
State Meet at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington
Men’s college basketball
Mississippi at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Alderson Broaddus, 2 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Pro basketball
Owensboro at Lewisville, 4 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Alderson Broaddus, noon
On television
Australian Rules Football (Women)
Fremantle vs. West Coast, FS2, 2 a.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 10 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 11:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 1:30 p.m.
FIA Formula E: Qualifying, Mexico City (taped), FS2, 2:30 p.m.
FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Mexico City, FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 7, Tampa, Fla., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Championship: Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m.
IBU World Championship: Men’s 10km Sprint, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Bowling
PBA: The Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (Men’s Super Middleweight), Nashville, Tenn., FOX, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Northwestern at Penn State, BTN, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Tulsa at South Florida, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Dayton at Massachusetts, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, CBS, noon
Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC Network, noon
Bradley at Southern Illinois (Carbondale), CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Texas at Iowa State, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN, 1:15 p.m.
Georgetown at Butler, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
La Salle at St. Louis, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Louisiana State at Alabama, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Nevada (Las Vegas) at New Mexico, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Houston at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, SEC Network, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Providence, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Washington State at Southern California, PAC-12 Network, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Brigham Young at San Diego, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Utah State at Fresno State, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon State, FS1, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, PAC-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.
California (Irvine) at Hawaii, ESPN, 11 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Oregon State at Utah, PAC-12 Network, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona State, PAC-12 Network, 4 p.m.
College lacrosse (Men’s)
Lafayette College at North Carolina, ACC Network, 11 a.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
College softball
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Georgia, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. South Carolina, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles, Golf, noon; CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Lely Resort, Fla., Golf, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Seaton, Australia, Golf, 8 p.m.
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 5 p.m.
NBA
NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, Chicago, TNT, 7 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Boston, NHL Network, noon
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, NHL Network, 3 p.m.
Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo., NBC, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Burnley at Southampton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig, FS2, 8:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Juarez at Monterrey, FS2, 7 p.m.
Track and field
USATF: Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, N.M., NBC, 3 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Semifinals, Tennis, 4 a.m.; 5 a.m.
ATP: Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal 2, Tennis, 12:30 p.m.
XFL football
New York at D.C., ABC, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, FOX, 4 p.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Mississippi at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9., 1 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Alderson Broaddus, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, Hilltopper Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, WLME-FM 102.7, 3 p.m.
