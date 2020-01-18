Local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

Butler County at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

Grayson County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins at Ohio County

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPN, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Michigan State at Rutgers, BTN, 5 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.

High school basketball (Boys’)

Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, noon

Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Atlanta, NBATV, 1:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, TNT, 4 p.m.

LA Lakers at Boston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, TNT, 9 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Colorado, NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Tennis

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

