Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Grayson County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
High school swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins at Ohio County
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
North Carolina State at Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Michigan State at Rutgers, BTN, 5 p.m.
Mississippi State at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.
High school basketball (Boys’)
Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 10 a.m.
McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, noon
Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 2 p.m.
NBA
Toronto at Atlanta, NBATV, 1:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, TNT, 4 p.m.
LA Lakers at Boston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, TNT, 9 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Colorado, NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
