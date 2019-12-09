Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Owensboro Catholic at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Evansville Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Hancock County at Cannelton (Ind.), 6 p.m.

McLean County at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Fisk at Brescia, 7 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Minnesota at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at New Orleans, NBA, 7 p.m.

NFL

NY Giants at Philadelphia, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

