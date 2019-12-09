Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Evansville Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Hancock County at Cannelton (Ind.), 6 p.m.
McLean County at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Fisk at Brescia, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Minnesota at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.
NBA
Detroit at New Orleans, NBA, 7 p.m.
NFL
NY Giants at Philadelphia, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
