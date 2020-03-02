Local sports
Girls’ high school basketball
3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:
• Ohio County vs. Meade County, 6 p.m.
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Grayson County, 7:45 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
North Carolina State at Duke, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Alabama State at Texas Southern, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Wichita State at Central Florida, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
South Florida at Connecticut, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Cycling
UCI: World Championships, NBCSN, noon
Marathon
The Tokyo Marathon: From Tokyo, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, MLB Network, noon
Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., ESPN, 2 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at Miami, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: Lyon: Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Tennis, 10 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 p.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
