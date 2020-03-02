Local sports

Girls’ high school basketball

3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:

• Ohio County vs. Meade County, 6 p.m.

• Owensboro Catholic vs. Grayson County, 7:45 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

North Carolina State at Duke, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Texas Southern, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Wichita State at Central Florida, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Connecticut, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cycling

UCI: World Championships, NBCSN, noon

Marathon

The Tokyo Marathon: From Tokyo, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Spring Training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, MLB Network, noon

Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., ESPN, 2 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Miami, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: Lyon: Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Tennis, 10 a.m.

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 p.m.

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 7 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

