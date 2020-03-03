Local sports

Girls’ high school basketball

3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:

• Apollo vs. Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.

• Breckinridge County vs. Edmonson County, 7:45 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament:

• Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament:

• Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon

On television

College baseball

North Carolina (Greensboro) at North Carolina, ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Mississippi State at South Carolina, SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, noon

NBA

Brooklyn at Boston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Lakers, TNT, 9 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Tennis, 10 a.m.

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 p.m.

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 7 p.m.

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, WBIO-FM 94.7, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, noon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.