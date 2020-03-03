Local sports
Girls’ high school basketball
3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:
• Apollo vs. Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.
• Breckinridge County vs. Edmonson County, 7:45 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament:
• Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament:
• Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon
On television
College baseball
North Carolina (Greensboro) at North Carolina, ACC Network, 2 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Mississippi State at South Carolina, SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Ohio at Akron, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, noon
NBA
Brooklyn at Boston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at LA Lakers, TNT, 9 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Tennis, 10 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 p.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, Tennis, 7 p.m.
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, WBIO-FM 94.7, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, noon
