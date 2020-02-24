Girls high school basketball
9th District Tournament at Sportscenter
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro, 6 p.m.
• Apollo vs. Daviess County, 7:15 p.m.
10th District Tournament at McLean County High School:
• McLean County vs. Ohio County, 7 p.m.
11th District Tournament at Meade County High School:
• Meade County vs. Frederick Fraize, 5:30 p.m.
• Breckinridge County vs. Hancock County, 7:15 p.m.
12th District Tournament at Grayson County High School:
• Edmonson County vs. Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
• Grayson County vs. Butler County, 7:45 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Louisville at Florida State, 6 p.m.
On television
Biathlon
IBU: World Championships (taped), NBCSN, noon
College basketball (Men’s)
Louisville at Florida State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, BTN, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Duke at North Carolina State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Baylor at West Virginia, FS1, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, MLB Network, noon
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami, MLB Network, 3 p.m.
Spring Training: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers, MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NBA
Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Memphis at LA Clippers, NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Frankfurt, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 5 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Louisville at Florida State, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.
