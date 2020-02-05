Local sports

Men’s college basketball

Wake Forest at Louisville, 8 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, BTN, 6 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Temple at Memphis, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami, ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

College football

National Signing Day, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Golf

EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, Victoria, Australia, Golf, 10 p.m.

Hockey (Women’s)

Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Vancouver, Canada, NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Boston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.

USTA: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

