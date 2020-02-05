Local sports
Men’s college basketball
Wake Forest at Louisville, 8 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, BTN, 6 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
North Carolina State at Miami, ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
College football
National Signing Day, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Golf
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, Victoria, Australia, Golf, 10 p.m.
Hockey (Women’s)
Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Vancouver, Canada, NHL Network, 9 p.m.
NBA
Orlando at Boston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.
USTA: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.