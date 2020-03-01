Local sports

Men’s college basketball

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series: The Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif., FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Bobsledding/Skeleton

IBSF World Championships: Four-Man Bobsled Final Run, Altenburg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

College basketball (Men’s)

South Florida at Temple, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Creighton at St. John’s, FS1, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN, noon

Indiana at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Georgetown, CBS, 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky at North Texas, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Rhode Island, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State, CBS, 3 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN, 3:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 5:30 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State, ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, ESPN1, 1 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, FS2, 2 p.m.

Washington at Oregon, Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

Utah at Washington, Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.

College lacrosse (Men’s)

Cornell at Ohio State, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

College tennis (Women’s)

Ohio State at Florida State, Tennis, 3 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 2 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Golf, noon

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Tucson, Ariz., Golf, 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLB Network, noon

NBA

Philadelphia at LA Clippers, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

LA Lakers at New Orleans, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Long Island, NBATV, 2 p.m.

NFL

NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs, Indianapolis, NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NBC, 11 a.m.

Washington at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Rodeo

PBR: The Caterpillar Classic, Kansas City, Mo. (taped), CBS, 11:30 a.m.

PBR: The Caterpillar Classic, Kansas City, Mo. (taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Rugby

Pro14: Connacht at Southern, ESPNEWS, 7 a.m.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Teams TBD, Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

MLR: United New York at Sabercats de Houston, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Serie A: Genoa at AC Milan, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Union Berlin, FS1, 6:20 a.m.

Serie A: Lecce vs. Atalanta, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen, FS2, 10:50 a.m.

MLS: Chicago at Seattle, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: Santiago: Singles Final, Tennis, 1 p.m.

XFL

Houston at Dallas, FS1, 3 p.m.

D.C. at Tampa Bay, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

On radio

Men’s college basketball

