Local sports
Men’s college basketball
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: The Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif., FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF World Championships: Four-Man Bobsled Final Run, Altenburg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
College basketball (Men’s)
South Florida at Temple, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Creighton at St. John’s, FS1, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN, noon
Indiana at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.
Xavier at Georgetown, CBS, 1 p.m.
Western Kentucky at North Texas, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Rhode Island, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State, CBS, 3 p.m.
Towson at Northeastern, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
Wichita State at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN, 3:15 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Florida State, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, ESPN1, 1 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, FS2, 2 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Utah at Washington, Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.
College lacrosse (Men’s)
Cornell at Ohio State, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
College tennis (Women’s)
Ohio State at Florida State, Tennis, 3 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 2 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Golf, noon
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Tucson, Ariz., Golf, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLB Network, noon
NBA
Philadelphia at LA Clippers, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
LA Lakers at New Orleans, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA G League
Raptors 905 at Long Island, NBATV, 2 p.m.
NFL
NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs, Indianapolis, NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NBC, 11 a.m.
Washington at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Caterpillar Classic, Kansas City, Mo. (taped), CBS, 11:30 a.m.
PBR: The Caterpillar Classic, Kansas City, Mo. (taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Rugby
Pro14: Connacht at Southern, ESPNEWS, 7 a.m.
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Teams TBD, Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
MLR: United New York at Sabercats de Houston, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Serie A: Genoa at AC Milan, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Union Berlin, FS1, 6:20 a.m.
Serie A: Lecce vs. Atalanta, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
MLS: Chicago at Seattle, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: Santiago: Singles Final, Tennis, 1 p.m.
XFL
Houston at Dallas, FS1, 3 p.m.
D.C. at Tampa Bay, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Western Kentucky at North Texas, Hilltopper Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 5 p.m.
