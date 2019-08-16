Local sports
Boys’ high school golf
Girls’ high school golf
On television
American Legion Baseball
World Series: Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Festus, Mo. (Mid-South), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN, 10 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Brainerd, Brainerd, Minn., FS1, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, Golf, 4 a.m.; 8 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, Columbus, Ohio, Golf, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, second round, Medinah, Ill., Golf, 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C., FS1, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, first round, Endicott, N.Y., Golf, 6 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Little League Baseball
Little League World Series: Bologna, Italy (Europe-Africa) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 1 p.m.
Little League World Series: Wailuka, Hawaii (West) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 3 p.m.
Little League World Series: Nuevo León, Mexico (Mexico) vs. British Columbia (Canada), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 5 p.m.
Little League World Series: Salem, Ore. (Northwest) vs. Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cleveland at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.
NFL
Chicago at NY Giants, NFL, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich, FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tennis, 10 a.m.
Western & Southern Open: quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Dallas, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
World Cup basketball (Men’s)
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Anaheim, Calif., NBA, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
