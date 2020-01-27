Local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

Whitesville Trinity at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

Grayson County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Apollo at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming

Daviess County at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Lehigh at American, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Norfolk State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State, ESPN, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Minnesota at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.

U.S. at Connecticut, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Utah, NBATV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami, FS1, 6 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine world Cup (taped), NBCSN, noon

FIS Alpine world Cup (taped), NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis

The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.

The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

