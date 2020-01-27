Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Grayson County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.
High school swimming
Daviess County at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Lehigh at American, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at North Carolina State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Norfolk State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma State, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Minnesota at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.
U.S. at Connecticut, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Utah, NBATV, 8 p.m.
NFL
Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami, FS1, 6 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine world Cup (taped), NBCSN, noon
FIS Alpine world Cup (taped), NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
