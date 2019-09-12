Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Whitesville Trinity at Grayson County, 4:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Henderson County, 4:30 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 4:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Butler County, 4:30 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Owensboro at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m.
Evansville North at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
Meade County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
High school cross country
Hancock County at Hopkins County Central, 4:30 p.m.
On television
College soccer (Women's)
Notre Dame at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., Golf, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland, Golf, 2 a.m. (Friday)
High school football
Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas), ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Detroit OR Milwaukee at Miami, MLB, noon.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR St. Louis at Colorado (games joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, Fox, 6 p.m.
NFL
Tampa Bay at Carolina, NFL, 7:20 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.; 5 a.m. (Friday)
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China, Tennis, 6 p.m.
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., Tennis, 10 a.m.
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., Tennis, 4:30 p.m.
World Cup Basketball (Men's)
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Australia, Semifinal I, Beijing, ESPN, 3 a.m. (Friday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
