Local sports
High school football
McCracken County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Marshall County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Butler County, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session #1, Sochi, Russia, ESPNU, 2:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session #2, Sochi, Russia, ESPNU, 6:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro St. Louis, St. Louis, FS1, 5 p.m.
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session #3, Sochi, Russia, ESPNU, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
College football
Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
San Jose State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Maryland, FS1, 7 p.m.
Arizona State at California, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Michigan at Penn State, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Georgia at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, Indianapolis, Golf, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, first round, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, second round, Scottsdale, Arizona, Golf, 5 p.m.
Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, third round, Shanghai (taped), ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
High school football
Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John's College (D.C.), ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 227: From Dublin, Paramount, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Argentina vs. Tonga, Pool C, Higashi-Osaka, Japan, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Union Berlin, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis, 10 a.m.
Track and Field
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 1, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Women's Marathon, Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Marshall County at Daviess County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Ohio County, WVJS-FM 92.9; WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Butler County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
