Given the great divide between two factions of 3rd Region representative schools, it isn’t surprising that Wednesday’s vote at the Sportscenter to determine the future of the regional basketball tournament produced no resolution.
Eight schools voted for a proposal by Spectra Venue Management to keep the event at the Sportscenter, which is in the final year of its third three-year contract as host. Seven voted against it. Ten votes were needed for the proposal to pass.
Materials from the meeting will be sent to KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett, who is expected to address the matter in the coming weeks.
The event could revert back to the way it was set up prior to the first of those three-year contracts — with rotational sites, first-round boys’ games at the sites of district tournament winners, and split sessions for the boys’ semifinals.
This would be the worst of all possibilities.
I have great respect, appreciation and admiration for the schools and their representatives who voted against keeping the regional tournament at the Sportscenter (and understand their reasoning for doing so), but I believe that moving this event out of the region’s largest basketball facility would be a major mistake.
Not only has the Sportscenter been a financial boon for regional schools over the past eight years, it has also proved to be a gracious and highly efficient host — producing a safe, fun, well-run event that features ample parking and ample seating for as many fans, pep band members, cheerleaders and media representatives as want to attend.
This may seem to be a minor point to some, but I’m flat-out against any format that doesn’t include a facility large enough to allow pep bands to be part of the festivities. Pep bands add to the atmosphere and spirit of the event significantly and they should never be excluded from the regional tournament under any circumstances.
I mean, pep bands have been playing at home games throughout the season and due to limited seating and cramped quarters they aren’t allowed to perform for their respected schools at the regional tournament? C’mon.
Even more troubling is the prospect of returning to the dreaded four first-round sites format for the boys’ tournament. I’ve covered this tournament for decades and I’m not sure I’ve ever run into a casual fan who approves of this setup. Fans should have the opportunity to see every single game of the regional tournament — period.
I also like the boys’ and girls’ regional tournaments being held at the same venue — one location for the highly anticipated competitions that send regional champions to their respective state tournaments. The center of our basketball universe for seven days and nights in late February and early March.
I grew up in Bowling Green, and, of course, the 4th Region Tournament has been held in
See Pickens/Page B3
E.A. Diddle Arena virtually since its inception in 1963, so I have a long-held appreciation for the regional tournament being at a centralized site — and it’s no coincidence that 12 of the other 15 regional tournaments in Kentucky are held at such sites.
The Sportscenter has been an exceptional host of the 3rd Region Tournament for nearly a decade now — better, in fact, than many people imagined it would be.
If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.