The SportsTutor in Owensboro entered six teams in the recent Presidents Cup soccer Kentucky state championships. Five of them won age group Presidents Cup championships and the sixth reached the championship game.
It was a stellar couple of weekends for the outdoor teams from the soccer-futsal training facility on Alsop Lane.
“Absolutely, when you’ve entered six teams and five of them win, yes,” said Ty Stauffer, when asked if the SportsTutor teams exceeded expectations with the sheer number of championships won. “What I go by is whatever number of teams we enter, we hope half advance, two get to the finals and one wins. Anytime you enter teams in any tournament, to have this percentage win is great.”
Stauffer is the owner and director at Owensboro SportsTutor
The Presidents Cup would be considered second tier teams within Kentucky’s select soccer groups. The State Open Cup is considered top tier, but there have been so many mergers that the pool of teams has gotten smaller at top end.
“It’s a tough ask,” Stauffer said of winning an Open Cup state championship.
The finals for the Presidents Cup were last weekend in Bowling Green.
The SportsTutor teams’ championships came in boys U13, U15, U17 and U19, and in U17 girls.
The coaches included Alex Tungate U13 boys, Ryan Haley U15 boys, Andy Hines U17 boys, Ryan Jones U19 boys, and Zach Akin and Paige Crisp for the U17 girls.
“It is a difficult process,” Stauffer said of picking coaches. “The last two years have kind of stabilized. We probably have the most committed coaches that we’ve had in awhile, certainly among the older groups.”
Jones is an assistant coach with Daviess County boys coach Doug Sandifer. Hines is head coach of the Owensboro Catholic girls. Haley is the boys coach at Owensboro High School. Tungate was the Ohio County boys coach, but is now coach for the traditionally strong Greenwood girls program. Aikn is the Apollo girls coach, and Paige Crisp is an assistant coach with the Daviess County girls. David Sandifer coached the U13 team that made the championship game, and he is the DC girls head coach.
There are coaches in their second season with their SportsTutor teams.
“They are passionate soccer people,” Stauffer said. “Andy organized his team to go to a Nashville soccer club match. That was an example of what the coaches do to make it more than just show up for practices and games.”
Most of the players on the teams are from Owensboro-Daviess County, with some from other counties in this part of Kentucky.
SportsTutor started an outdoor academy several years ago with a set curriculum, the same coaches teaching the same things to U9 through U12.
“The academy staff would then turn them over to 11-a-side experts, the high school coaches, in the transition years of 13-14, and the effort they have put in is remarkable,” Stauffer said. “What it does for certain, it makes everybody more seasoned for high school.”
The core groups within each of these teams has been together a long time. The older players don’t start training together until after the high school season is over.
The teams from SportsTutor that won state Presidents Cups advance to the Presidents Cup Midwest Regional in Cincinnati this weekend. There will be 14 states represented at the regionals.
“The regional event is a big deal,” Stauffer said. “There are a ton of teams, everybody there is serious, you play a game a day. All this is handled by the Midwest Region, a branch of US Soccer. If some of them were to win they would go to the national event. We’ve never had this much excitement going in this before, but we’ve never had this many teams going before. We have some that have a chance to do something.”
