OWESPTS-09-11-22 KWC FOOTBALL

Kentucky Wesleyan’s head football coach Tyrone Young watches his players from the sidelines during a game against Lake Erie on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Kentucky Wesleyan College is moving toward the home stretch of spring football practice right now, getting on the field a couple of times a week.

The Panthers will workout at Steele Stadium on Thursday, then over the last two weeks of April, finishing with a Community Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 22.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.