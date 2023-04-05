Kentucky Wesleyan College is moving toward the home stretch of spring football practice right now, getting on the field a couple of times a week.
The Panthers will workout at Steele Stadium on Thursday, then over the last two weeks of April, finishing with a Community Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 22.
KWC went 2-9, 1-7 in the G-MAC, last season, with Tyrone Young in his first season as head coach.
The main numbers Young has been concerned with this spring have been 70-plus players out for spring football.
“That’s the most we’ve had in spring football in five years,” Young said. “The team is progressing well, we’re happy with where we are right now.”
KWC has worked on development of program culture this spring, teaching a mentality of toughness and being more physical on the field.
“The guys have matched the physicality we’ve asked for,” Young said. “We’ve had a very tough, physical spring, emphasizing physical and mental toughness. It’s always one of those things that you’re curious about as coaches, you’re wondering how they’re going to take it, us being more demanding. The guys have risen to the occasion, and it’s been really good to see.
“We wanted to improve our strength in the weight room, we wanted to improve that drastically and we’ve made big strides.”
KWC has 13 of 22 starters returning, with eight back on defense. That includes All-G-MAC performers in Landon Newman, Jaden Santos-Lopez, and Damario Foster.
Young has liked the energy on the offensive side of the ball.
“With so much transition here, we had some older guys who had been here so long, they’re gone now, and the guys who didn’t have an opportunity to show how good they are can do that now,” Young said. “Our skill guys, that’s one thing we’ve been able to have at Kentucky Wesleyan, we’re pleased with those guys. The linemen have taken a step forward. Defensively, seeing how we fly around and seeing how fast we are on defense has been impressive.”
KWC recently released its football schedule for 2023, and will have a big-time opener on the road Sept. 1.
This fall’s schedule includes 11 total contests, with five games taking place at Steele Stadium next season. KWC’s first home game will be Sept. 16 against Walsh.
The Panthers open their season on Friday, Sept, 1 in Pensacola, Florida, as they take on NCAA DII powerhouse West Florida.
The Argonauts, who took home the 2019 national championship, are coming off a strong 12-2 season that saw them fall to eventual champion Ferris State in the national semifinals.
“Anytime you get to play one of the best teams in DII it gets you going,” Young said. “We ran toward it, we can see one of best teams in the country, see how close or how far off we are to that.
