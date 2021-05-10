When the Owensboro Catholic football team wrapped up its Spring Passing Camp earlier this month, third-year Aces head coach Jason Morris liked what he had seen from a program that reached the Class 2-A Region 1 championship game in 2020.
“Our camp went very well,” Morris said. “We had a great mix of returning varsity players and middle-schoolers out there, and we had between 35 and 38 each day for two weeks.
“It was really great. We went without helmets and pads, just T-shirts and shorts, and I feel like our overall football program made a lot of progress — I’m excited about the players we have returning and who we have coming up.”
Morris and staff got a particularly good look at the Aces’ skill position personnel, including rising senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who is bouncing back from postseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Clancy was the team’s starting signal-caller for most of last season, before being replaced by another rising senior, Braden Mundy.
“We’re being cautious with Lincoln, but he’s ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery,” Morris said. “It was good to see him back out there — there’s going to be competition at the quarterback spot and Lincoln’s going to be right in the middle of it.”
While the talented and versatile Mundy — the starting catcher for Catholic’s highly-touted baseball team — did not participate in the camp, a host of other returnees did, including rising sophomore running back Hunter Monroe.
“He’s come out of wrestling season here in excellent condition — it was really good for him,” Morris said of Monroe. “He’s bulked up, but he’s also improved his flexibility and speed. I really like the way he looks.”
Morris said Catholic will return a host of quality pass receivers, including rising sophomores Reid Clark and Tutt Carrico, rising juniors Jack Terry and Tanner Roberts, and rising senior Trey Roberts.
“I like our receivers a lot,” Morris said. “We don’t have that one speed-burner type of guy, but we have a lot of typical Catholic High receivers who have good speed, run great routes, and have good hands.”
Catholic’s non-skill position personnel, meanwhile, focused on improving their footwork and agility during the spring session — Morris is high on this contingent, as well.
And, the Aces’ head man emerged from the camp believing the Aces are well on their way to strong team chemistry this fall.
“I feel very good about our football team, and I feel especially good about our returning seniors,” Morris said. “It’s a tight-knit group of seniors who will provide our younger players with great leadership.”
Moreover, Morris expects Catholic to be versatile and deep.
“We have a lot of kids who can play all the skill positions, so that’s a plus,” Morris said. “We’ll also have more depth this coming season than at any time since I’ve been here.
“We came out of this thing feeling very good about our possibilities for the season ahead.”
