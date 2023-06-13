With the conclusion of the KHSAA state baseball and softball tournaments over the weekend, it marks the end of another high school sports season — and what a season it was.
This past spring featured plenty of excitement for area athletics, especially in the postseason.
The Apollo High School baseball team reached the state semifinals for just the fifth time in program history and even had a good chance of advancing to the championship game, but a stout Shelby County squad squeaked out a 2-1 walk-off victory in the seventh inning. It was a heartbreaking finish for the Eagles, who defied expectations along the way.
Apollo, which went 25-13 in its first year under head coach Brandon Dennis, won three games in three days at the 3rd Region Tournament, then continued its run with a pair of victories in the first two rounds of the state tournament. Although the Eagles had picked up some momentum during the late stretch of the regular season, they weren’t a regional favorite — in fact, nobody in the region stood out among the others — but by the time the dust settled, Apollo was left standing tall. Then, they did it again. And again.
Eventually, Apollo’s season came to an end, but the confidence the Eagles gained along the way should prove to be invaluable heading into next year. With a talented group of rising seniors, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Apollo back among the region’s best again in 2024.
On the softball side of things, Daviess County advanced to its fourth consecutive state tournament before falling 1-0 in an instant classic against East Jessamine in the state quarterfinals.
The Lady Panthers were one of Kentucky’s highest-ranked teams throughout the season and, as John Calipari would say, was often “everybody’s Super Bowl.” However, DC met its challengers head-on — going 31-5, with its losses coming by only a combined 10 runs.
Even though the Lady Panthers will lose a talented group of seniors that helped build the program’s culture, it’s that very culture that should help DC continue to see success in the future. Under coach John Biggs, the Lady Panthers have adopted a continuous “next-player-up” mentality each season, and with the weapons returning, they’re set up for more prosperity next spring.
More from this section
Those weren’t the only spring successes, either.
Apollo’s Thomas Ashby capped off his high school running career by winning a state title in the 1,600-meter run at the KHSAA Class 3-A Track and Field Championships — a tremendous accomplishment on the state’s biggest stage.
Hancock County’s Alex Basham also took runner-up in the shot put at the KHSAA Class A state meet, and he’s poised to be in the running again next year. After all, Hornets coaches say he’s only gotten better with time.
The Muhlenberg County duo of Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent dominated the first day and won the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship by almost eight pounds. The two took third place in 2022 and were determined to cap off their high school careers with a state title — mission accomplished.
In tennis, the Owensboro Catholic girls swept the regional tournament for the first time in program history — ending the competition with champions and second-place finishers in both singles and doubles.
All in all, the spring was full of ups, downs, triumphs, disappointment, exceeded expectations and top-notch performances. For many, it was an experience that they’ll never forget.
The door’s closed on another successful spring sports season, and now it’s on to the summer.
