Dan St. Clair hit a home run to help drive Owensboro Post 9 to a 20-6 victory over host Madisonville in an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday night at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville.
With the win, the Bombers improve to 4-2 on the season.
Owensboro is scheduled to return to the diamond at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, when they will play host to Newburgh (Ind.) at Shifley Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.