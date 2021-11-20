LOUISVILLE — St. Xavier got quarterback Joe Humphreys on the run most of Friday night, and the results weren’t good for Daviess County.
St. X beat DC 42-6 in the KHSAA Class 6-A football playoffs third round at Brother Thomas More Page Stadium.
The Panthers finished their finest season in school history 11-2.
“You end in disappointment for sure, but we can not forget the accomplishments we had, what the seniors have done for our program, set the bar high for these young kids, and they did it with class,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “They just loved playing the game.”
St. Xavier went to 12-1 and will host Madison Central next Friday.
Humphreys came into the game as the quarterback with the most hype as Daviess County was putting together a season-long campaign for a Mr. Football bid.
He didn’t play the second half because Humphreys had taken hits in the lower back area that were causing him pain, and DC didn’t want to risk him getting seriously injured with a college football career ahead of him.
“It was in the area where there no bones, they didn’t want to risk it, there was a lot of internal pain in his back area,” Brannon said. “In the half that he played he gave us as much of a chance as he could with his feet.
Humphreys hit 15-of-28 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran 10 times for 46 yards.
He was chased constantly in the first half by a fast St. X defense that limited DC to 257 yards in total offense.
“It’s hard to say, we had protection breakdowns, they did a great job of disguising their coverages,” Brannon said.
It was St. X quarterback Jack Sivori who put up the touchdowns and stronger offensive numbers. He hit 10-of-12 passes for 229 yards, and had 10 carries for another 78 yards for 307 total yards while accounting for five touchdowns. St. X rushed for another 294 yards and had 523 yards in total offense.
Sivori passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as St. X jumped to a 28-0 lead in the first half.
Sivori hit Michael Duddy with a 28-yard touchdown toss not two minutes into the game to put St. X up 7-0.
Sivori ran 22 yards for a touchdown 7 seconds into the second quarter that put St. X up 14-0. Sivori also had a 6-yard touchdown run 1:33 later for a 21-0 lead after another 3-and-out by DC.
DC put a drive together on its next offensive series, going 12 plays before Humphreys was intercepted at the St. X 2.
The Tigers put a dagger in DC with a 99-yard pass-run play from Sivori to Duddy for a 28-0 advantage with 4:27 to play in the second quarter.
DC found a good moment with Humphreys hitting a 13-yard pass to Max Dees for a touchdown with 1:18 left before the half.
St. X didn’t let up after halftime, with Mekhi Smith rolling for a 60-yard touchdown run 19 seconds into the third quarter.
St. X then went up 42-6 on a Sivori 26-yard TD pas to Adam Boone, which prompted a KHSAA mandated running clock.
DC hurt itself with penalties throughout the first half. DC had 12 penalties for 105 yards in the first half.
DAVIESS COUNTY 0 6 0 0 — 6
ST. XAVIER 7 21 14 0 — 42
SX-Duddy 28 pass from Sivori (Wolford kick)
SX-Sivori 22 run (Wolford kick)
SX-Sivori 6 run (Wolford kick)
SX-Duddy 99 pass from Sivori (Wolford kick)
DC-Dees 13 pass from Humphreys (kick failed)
SX-Smith 60 run (Wolford kick)
SX-Boone 26 pass from Sivori (Wolford kick)
