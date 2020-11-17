Owensboro High School begins what it hopes will be a long road in the 2020 KHSAA football playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday night when the Red Devils host Breckinridge County at Rash Stadium.
Undefeated OHS, in fact, has a chance to remain at Rash throughout the playoffs until the state championship game, which will be contested at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.
Having not played a game in three weeks, the Red Devils (8-0) are eager to compete.
“The kids are itching to play, no doubt about it,” Owensboro coach Jay Fallin said. “That’s why you put in all the hard work — to play the games. Our players have handled the extra time off well, but I know they’re excited to get back out there and play a football game.
“The time off has given us a chance to focus on cleaning up some things that we normally might not have time to work on at this point in the year, so we’ve tried to take make the most of the extra time off.”
OHS will be a prohibitive favorite against Breck (3-4) — having belted the Fighting Tigers 69-6 on Oct. 30 at Rash — and a victory would put the Red Devils into the second round against the winner of Friday’s Grayson County (5-2) at Graves County (6-2) matchup.
In Class 2-A, Hancock County (5-1) is the No. 1 seed in a district that also includes area teams Owensboro Catholic (5-3) and McLean County (3-1).
The Hornets open the playoffs at 5 p.m. Saturday against Todd County Central (3-4), an upstart team that was competitive in a 20-14 home loss to Hancock County on Oct. 2.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in this position as a top seed,” Hornets coach Bobby Eubanks said, “and because our kids understand how much work we’ve put in to get to this point, I believe they’ll be ready for the challenge of the postseason.
“We’ve been off for a while so we’ve gone back to concentrating on the fundamentals, preparing ourselves to play the game the right way.”
Hancock has not played since dropping a 26-22 decision at LaRue County on Oct. 30.
Should the Hornets advance, they would host to the winner of Friday’s 7 p.m. game between McLean County (3-1) and Owensboro Catholic (5-3) at Steele Stadium — a rematch of last season’s second-round game won in dramatic fashion by the Cougars, 37-36.
The Aces, however, had little trouble with McLean in their regular-season matchup at Steele on Oct. 2 — winning 37-0.
The Hancock-Todd and Catholic-McLean winners will meet next week, with the highest seed hosting.
In Class 6-A, both Apollo (4-3) and Daviess County (3-4) have their work cut out for them in 7 p.m. first-round matchups on Friday.
Apollo, as the No. 3 seed, will make the long journey west to Paducah to face No. 2 seed McCracken County (4-2), and Daviess County will travel 30 minutes up the Audubon Parkway to play No. 1 seed Henderson County (6-1).
In regular season play on Sept. 25, Apollo lost a 45-21 decision at McCracken County after playing the Mustangs tough for a half (trailing 20-14).
Daviess County, meanwhile, came out on the short end of a wild 63-44 shootout at Henderson County on Oct. 16.
The winners of Apollo-McCracken and Daviess-Henderson will play next week at the venue of the highest seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.