BOWLING GREEN — Rick Stansbury spoke like a man with exceedingly high hopes on Thursday afternoon.
Meeting with the media for the first time regarding the 2022-23 collegiate basketball season, the seventh-year Western Kentucky head coach believes there is much to be optimistic about for Hilltoppers fans, who are anxiously hopeful that the team can return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.
“I can say this — I don’t like my team, I love my team,” an enthusiastic Stansbury said in the Paul Just Media Room inside E.A. Diddle Arena. “I’ve been at this a long time. I’ve had some pretty good teams, some pretty good players, and I haven’t been much more excited any time than I am about this team.
“I like how our pieces fit. We have experience, we have great young men, we have some great young incoming players. You put all these things together with the talent level that’s here and you have the makings of a really exciting team.”
Top returnees for the Hilltoppers are 7-foot-5 senior center Jamarion Sharp, the NCAA leader in blocked shots (148) and Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year last season, and 6-1 junior point guard Dayvion McKnight, who led the team in scoring (16.2 ppg) and assists (5.5 apg) in 2021-22.
“Two positions you want to be good at, as a coach, are point guard and bigs (on the interior),” Stansbury said. “We have quality starters at both positions and we also have quality depth at both positions.
“Last year, Dayvion had too much on his shoulders (McKnight played a team-high 36.3 minutes per game), and this year he’ll become a better player because we can give him more rest.”
Indeed, Stansbury believes the team’s overall improvement in depth will play a major role for a more efficient Toppers contingent.
“We played six guys last year and they gave us everything they could possibly give us,” Stansbury said, “but it’s very obvious that we have a lot more depth this season. Having quality depth also means more day-to-day in-team competition, which brings out the best in everybody. The key to this team will be players six, seven, eight, nine and 10 — we’re excited about the possibilities because we feel like we’re 10 deep.”
More from this section
Others returning include 6-8 fifth-year senior forward Jairus Hamilton (12.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg), who, like Sharp, entered the NCAA transfer portal before deciding to return to WKU; 6-5 senior shooting guard Luke Frampton (8.8 ppg; 38.6% on 3-pointers); and slashing 6-2 combo guard Jordan Rawls, who played two seasons at Western before transferring to Georgia State, then decided to transfer back to the Hill.
But the Hilltoppers’ talent, Stansbury insists, extends far beyond those who have already adorned the red and white.
Newcomers include former Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen, a pure-shooting 6-6 junior; Khristian Lander, a 6-3 junior guard who transferred from Indiana; versatile Emmanuel Akot, a 6-8 sixth-year senior point guard who played at Boise State; 6-11 sophomore forward-center Fallou Diagne, who comes to WKU from Northwest Florida State College; and 6-7 forward Tyrone Marshall, incoming from Colby (Kan.) Community College.
WKU’s roster has enough talent, Stansbury said, to greatly affect the team’s non-conference schedule.
“Not many Power 5 teams want to play us, and (were he in a similar situation) I wouldn’t want to play us,” said Stansbury, whose team will play regular season road games at Louisville and South Carolina. “In our last 20 games against Power 5 teams, 16 of them have been on the road, away from here, and we’re still 11-9 in those games.
“We were willing to play at Arkansas, wanted to play them, but we couldn’t get them to play us. We’re 2-0 against Arkansas the past two times we’ve played them. We wanted this year’s team to play more Power 5 teams, but it just didn’t work out. It’s still a challenging schedule, but we were trying to make it even more challenging.”
Stansbury also wants WKU basketball to become the toughest ticket around.
“We want to get Diddle Arena back to sellout fashion, the way it was before COVID hit,” Stansbury said. “We all know how special the atmosphere is when this place is full, and we need to get Diddle sold out in the preseason because this is about the most exciting team fans could have the opportunity to watch — we’re not going to be an easy out for anybody.”
