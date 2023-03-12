Facing mounting pressure from an increasingly frustrated fan base, as well as a recent health scare, embattled Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury resigned his position Saturday after seven seasons on the Hill.

“After giving this much thought, I have made the decision that I need to step away as head coach at Western Kentucky,” Stansbury said in a statement released by the university. “This past season has been a challenging one, and I need some time to step away from things and focus on my health and my family. This is a very difficult decision but the right one.

