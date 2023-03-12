Facing mounting pressure from an increasingly frustrated fan base, as well as a recent health scare, embattled Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury resigned his position Saturday after seven seasons on the Hill.
“After giving this much thought, I have made the decision that I need to step away as head coach at Western Kentucky,” Stansbury said in a statement released by the university. “This past season has been a challenging one, and I need some time to step away from things and focus on my health and my family. This is a very difficult decision but the right one.
“I want to thank our players and the coaches I have had on my staff. It is always about the players, it is why we do what we do, and I have really enjoyed coaching them.
“While we did not reach our highest goals, I feel very good about what was achieved over the last seven years. We had many meaningful wins that brought national attention to our program and brought excitement back to Diddle Arena.”
WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said the search is on for Stansbury’s replacement.
“As far as a timetable, it will be as long as it takes to get the right person,” Stewart said. “Obviously, there are several factors you’re looking for. Experience, and I believe head coaching experience is a plus, the ability to recruit, player development, an emphasis on academics, someone who is good in the community, and, obviously, somebody who can win.
“The NCAA Tournament drought (10 years) is a frustration for everyone in and around the program, and getting to the NCAA Tournament will always be our goal — and not just getting to the NCAA Tournament, but winning once we get there.
“There is such a rich history here. Only Kansas and Kentucky have won more conference championships. The foundation is in place, and I think the right coach can take us a long way.”
At WKU, Stansbury, 63, crafted a record of 139-89 (.610), but became the first coach in program history to never lead the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament — losing three consecutive times in the Conference USA Tournament championship game (2018, 2019, 2021).
This season, WKU was projected to finish second in Conference USA, behind UAB, in a preseason vote by league coaches, but the Hilltoppers proved to be a massive disappointment in what turned out to be a markedly-improved conference.
Following an 8-1 start against a soft schedule, Western was upset by then-winless (0-9) Louisville 94-83 on Dec. 14 at the KFC Yum! Center, and the Tops never quite recovered — losing 65-58 at lowly South Carolina eight days later.
Following the loss at South Carolina, Stansbury missed the next nine games due to an unspecified health issue, not returning to the WKU sidelines until Jan. 26.
Western finished the roller-coaster campaign 17-16 overall and only 8-12 in league play, which left the Hilltoppers as the No. 8 seed in the C-USA Tournament.
In the final game of the regular season, WKU was blasted 67-33 at North Texas — the most embarrassing loss of Stansbury’s tenure and the lowest point total for a Hilltopper team since Jan. 19, 1946, when Western dropped a 55-27 decision at Murray State.
WKU opened the C-USA Tournament with a 73-67 conquest of No. 9 seed UTEP on Wednesday, but the Hilltoppers were noncompetitive in a 75-51 quarterfinal drubbing at the hands of FAU on Thursday — fueling growing speculation that Stansbury might not return for an eighth season.
“There were such high hopes about this season throughout the program, from Rick on down, and it just didn’t turn out that way,” Stewart said, “I kept hoping, and believing, even late in the season that at some point it would click, but unfortunately it just didn’t happen.”
Stansbury’s seven Western teams went 15-17 (2016-17), 27-11 (2017-18), 20-14 (2018-19), 20-20 (2019-20), 21-8 (2020-21), 19-13 (2021-22) and 17-16 (2022-23).
His best postseason run at WKU came in the 2018 National Invitation Tournament, when he directed the Hilltoppers to impressive wins over Boston College, Southern California and Oklahoma State, before falling to Utah in the semifinal round at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Led by All-American center Charles Bassey, WKU was C-USA regular-season champion in 2020-21.
Stansbury’s career at Western, however, will be largely defined by the three C-USA Tournament championship game defeats. The Toppers lost to Marshall 67-66 in 2018, to Old Dominion 68-62 in 2019, and to North Texas 61-57 in overtime in 2021. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, there was no tournament in 2020.
WKU has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and has not been nationally ranked since 2008.
A Meade County native, Stansbury — long regarded as a top-flight recruiter — enjoyed a highly-productive career at Mississippi State (1998-2012). He led the Bulldogs to six NCAA Tournament appearances, two Southeastern Conference Tournament championships and an SEC regular season title. He was SEC Coach of the Year in 2004.
His coaching career also included stops at his alma mater Campbellsville (assistant), Austin Peay (assistant) and Texas A&M (associate head coach).
